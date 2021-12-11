Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans allow (70.4).

The Spartans' 70.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 67.0 the Demon Deacons give up.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who averages 18.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game.

Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Bryson Mozone puts up 14.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Spartans.

The South Carolina Upstate leaders in rebounding and assists are Josh Aldrich with 5.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Dalvin White with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).

Mozone is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is White with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aldrich with 1.0 per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Kennesaw State W 92-61 Home 11/26/2021 Oregon State W 80-77 Home 11/27/2021 LSU L 75-61 Home 11/30/2021 Northwestern W 77-73 Home 12/4/2021 Virginia Tech W 80-61 Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/14/2021 VMI - Home 12/17/2021 Charlotte - Away 12/22/2021 Boston College - Home 12/29/2021 Louisville - Away 1/1/2022 Miami - Away

