    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

    • The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans allow (70.4).
    • The Spartans' 70.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 67.0 the Demon Deacons give up.
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who averages 18.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

    • Bryson Mozone puts up 14.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Spartans.
    • The South Carolina Upstate leaders in rebounding and assists are Josh Aldrich with 5.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Dalvin White with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
    • Mozone is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is White with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aldrich with 1.0 per game.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 92-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oregon State

    W 80-77

    Home

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    L 75-61

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 80-61

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    South Carolina Upstate Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    East Tennessee State

    L 56-43

    Away

    11/23/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Furman

    L 87-77

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina Central

    L 67-65

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Western Carolina

    L 78-73

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Brevard

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Columbia International

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Radford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

