How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate
- The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans allow (70.4).
- The Spartans' 70.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 67.0 the Demon Deacons give up.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.0% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who averages 18.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game.
- Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Bryson Mozone puts up 14.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Spartans.
- The South Carolina Upstate leaders in rebounding and assists are Josh Aldrich with 5.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Dalvin White with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
- Mozone is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is White with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aldrich with 1.0 per game.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Kennesaw State
W 92-61
Home
11/26/2021
Oregon State
W 80-77
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
L 75-61
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
W 77-73
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
W 80-61
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
-
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/22/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/29/2021
Louisville
-
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
-
Away
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
East Tennessee State
L 56-43
Away
11/23/2021
South Carolina State
W 82-78
Away
11/27/2021
Furman
L 87-77
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina Central
L 67-65
Home
12/4/2021
Western Carolina
L 78-73
Home
12/11/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/14/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/18/2021
Brevard
-
Home
12/21/2021
Ohio
-
Away
12/30/2021
Columbia International
-
Home
1/5/2022
Radford
-
Home