Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

  • The 76.5 points per game the Orange score are 8.6 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.9).
  • The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.3 the Orange allow.
  • This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.
  • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is tops on the Orange at 18.9 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
  • Jesse Edwards paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also posts 12.0 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots.
  • Jimmy Boeheim puts up 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cole Swider puts up 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Joseph Girard III posts a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams tops the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.4 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (5.1), shooting 54.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Demon Deacons receive 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jake Laravia.
  • The Demon Deacons receive 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Dallas Walton.
  • Daivien Williamson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • Isaiah Mucius is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Wake Forest at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

football fans
College Football

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American vs. National

2 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga

2 minutes ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin in Men's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy