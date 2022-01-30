How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

The 76.5 points per game the Orange score are 8.6 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.9).

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.3 the Orange allow.

This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.

The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is tops on the Orange at 18.9 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jesse Edwards paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also posts 12.0 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots.

Jimmy Boeheim puts up 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Swider puts up 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III posts a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch