How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest
- The 76.5 points per game the Orange score are 8.6 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.9).
- The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75.3 the Orange allow.
- This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is tops on the Orange at 18.9 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
- Jesse Edwards paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also posts 12.0 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim puts up 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cole Swider puts up 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III posts a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams tops the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.4 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (5.1), shooting 54.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Demon Deacons receive 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jake Laravia.
- The Demon Deacons receive 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Dallas Walton.
- Daivien Williamson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Isaiah Mucius is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
