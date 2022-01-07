Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-7, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

  • The Demon Deacons record just 3.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange allow (76.5).
  • The Orange score an average of 78.9 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Orange allow to opponents.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Demon Deacons is Alondes Williams, who averages 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Mucius, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 18.7 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Cole Swider has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 13.1 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Girard is dependable from deep and leads the Orange with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Girard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (3.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

VMI

W 77-70

Home

12/17/2021

Charlotte

W 82-79

Away

12/29/2021

Louisville

L 73-69

Away

1/1/2022

Miami

L 92-84

Away

1/4/2022

Florida State

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/12/2022

Duke

-

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Georgetown

L 79-75

Away

12/27/2021

Brown

W 93-62

Home

12/29/2021

Cornell

W 80-68

Home

1/1/2022

Virginia

L 74-69

Home

1/5/2022

Miami

L 88-87

Away

1/8/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/11/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/15/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/22/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Syracuse at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

18 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy