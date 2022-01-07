How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-7, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
- The Demon Deacons record just 3.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange allow (76.5).
- The Orange score an average of 78.9 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons allow.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Orange allow to opponents.
- The Orange have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Demon Deacons is Alondes Williams, who averages 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Mucius, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 18.7 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- Cole Swider has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 13.1 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Girard is dependable from deep and leads the Orange with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Girard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (3.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
L 73-69
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
L 92-84
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Georgetown
L 79-75
Away
12/27/2021
Brown
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Cornell
W 80-68
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
L 74-69
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
L 88-87
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/22/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
