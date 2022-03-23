Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Wake Forest takes on the No. 1 Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the NIT tournament on Wednesday.

Wake Forest entered the NIT as a No. 2 seed after missing the NCAA tournament. The Deacons drew No. 7 Towson in the first round. After being up 43-22, the Tigers make a comeback, but it wasn't enough as the Deacons won 74-64.

The second round for the Deacons was No. 3 seed VCU. Wake Forest led the entire game never leaving any room for doubt and finished the game off with an 80-74 win.

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M Today:

Game Date: Mar. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NIT Quarterfinals: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M was on the bubble for the NCAA tournament and just barely missed, but that secured it the No. 1 seed in the NIT tournament. In the first round, the Aggies met up with Alcorn State taking a double-digit win 74-62.

In the second round, the Aggies drew the lines of the No. 5 seed Oregon. The Aggies demolished them just the same, going up by nine at the half and finishing the game up 15, 75-60.

This game is going to come down to how well the Aggies can contain Alondes Williams of the Deacons. He is averaging just under 20 points per game and 5.3 assists. 

