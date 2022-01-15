Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia vs Wake Forest Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-3.5

129 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

  • The Cavaliers score 62.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.1 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • The Demon Deacons put up 20.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner paces his squad in both points (14.3) and rebounds (7.4) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Reece Beekman leads his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Kihei Clark posts 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kadin Shedrick is putting up 5.9 points, 0.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams is No. 1 on the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.7 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.0), shooting 54.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia gives the Demon Deacons 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Dallas Walton is posting 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Isaiah Mucius is posting 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • Daivien Williamson is averaging 11.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Wake Forest at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

