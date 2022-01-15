How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -3.5 129 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

The Cavaliers score 62.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.1 the Demon Deacons allow.

The Demon Deacons put up 20.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner paces his squad in both points (14.3) and rebounds (7.4) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Reece Beekman leads his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Kihei Clark posts 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick is putting up 5.9 points, 0.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch