The Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-3.5
129 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest
- The Cavaliers score 62.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.1 the Demon Deacons allow.
- The Demon Deacons put up 20.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner paces his squad in both points (14.3) and rebounds (7.4) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Reece Beekman leads his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Kihei Clark posts 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick is putting up 5.9 points, 0.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is No. 1 on the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.7 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.0), shooting 54.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia gives the Demon Deacons 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dallas Walton is posting 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Mucius is posting 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Daivien Williamson is averaging 11.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
