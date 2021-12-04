Wake Forest and Virginia Tech look to win their ACC opener when they battle on Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest heads to Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game after it slipped by Northwestern in overtime on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Wake Forest at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win is already the seventh of the year for the Demon Deacons, as they continue their surprising start to the season. Wake Forest has just the one loss on the year which came against LSU.

Saturday they open up ACC play with a trip to a Virginia Tech team also coming off a big win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Hokies knocked off Maryland 62-58, snapping a two-game losing streak. They had won their first five games of the year before losing to Memphis and Xavier.

Regional restrictions may apply.