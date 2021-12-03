Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

The Hokies record just 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (67.8).

The Demon Deacons score an average of 82 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 53.4 the Hokies allow to opponents.

The Hokies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Demon Deacons' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3) per contest, and also posts 9.8 points. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keve Aluma leads his squad in points per contest (13.1), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne averages a team-best 3 assists per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hunter Cattoor is averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Storm Murphy averages 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Wake Forest Players to Watch