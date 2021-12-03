Publish date:
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- The Hokies record just 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (67.8).
- The Demon Deacons score an average of 82 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 53.4 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- The Hokies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Demon Deacons' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3) per contest, and also posts 9.8 points. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Keve Aluma leads his squad in points per contest (13.1), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Nahiem Alleyne averages a team-best 3 assists per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Hunter Cattoor is averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Storm Murphy averages 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces the Demon Deacons in scoring (19.5 points per game), rebounding (5.6) and assists (3.8), making 58.4% from the field and 36% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per game. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia gets the Demon Deacons 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Daivien Williamson is averaging 14.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- The Demon Deacons get 5.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Dallas Walton.
- The Demon Deacons get 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Isaiah Mucius.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)