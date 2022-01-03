Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington heads to No. 8 Arizona on Monday night as both teams play for the first time in over a week.
    The Washington and Arizona men's basketball teams both get back on the court for the first time in over 10 days. They both have had games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Washington at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington travels to Arizona coming off a loss to Utah Valley and has lost three of its last four. The Huskies are just 5–5 on the season and are looking for their first Pac-12 win of the year.

    On Monday night, they face a tough test when they take on an Arizona team that has just one loss on the year.

    That loss came in its last game when it got beat 77–73 by Tennessee. It was a tough defeat, but the No. 8 Wildcats are still off to a surprising start to the season.

    Arizona won its first 11 games of the year and beat Oregon State 90–65 in its Pac-12 opener.

    The Wildcats have emerged as one of the favorites in a strong Pac-12 conference as they prepare to take on a Washington team that has been struggling.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

