How to Watch Washington at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington goes for its third straight win in men's college basketball on Thursday night when it travels to Cal to take on the Golden Bears.

Washington has been one of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 over the last month as it has won six of eight and is now 6-3 in conference play. The Huskies have come alive after starting the year just 5-6.

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Cal game on fuboTV:

They are coming off big wins against Colorado on Thursday and then a double-overtime victory over Utah on Saturday. Both were gritty wins that the Huskies wouldn't have won earlier this year.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Cal team they beat 64-55 earlier this season.

Cal, though, will look to avenge that loss and get its first win since Jan. 2. The Golden Bears have lost eight straight after losing to Stanford 57-50 on Tuesday.

It was the fifth time in the last eight games that they have lost by single digits. They aren't playing poorly but just can't get out of their slump.

Thursday, they hope getting back on their home court after three straight road games will get them back on track.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Washington at Cal

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
