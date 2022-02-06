Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington heads to Stanford on Sunday afternoon looking to win its fourth straight game in men's college basketball.

Washington has been the surprise team in the Pac-12 and Sunday the Huskies will look to stay hot and get their fourth straight win and sixth in the last seven games.

How to Watch Washington at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Washington at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are now 7-3 in conference play and just two games back of first-place Arizona.

One of Washington's wins was a close 67-64 win over Stanford back on Jan. 15. Sunday, the Huskies look to beat them again and pick up the season sweep of the Cardinal.

Stanford will look to avenge that loss as it tries to bounce back from a 66-60 loss to Washington State on Thursday.

Sunday's games will be the third straight at home for the Cardinal as they have gone 1-1 in the first two games.

Stanford is now just a game over .500 at 6-5 in the Pac-12 and 13-8 overall.

The Cardinal need to find a way to get the win on Sunday as they can't afford to lose more home games if they want to make a push for an NCAA Tournament berth come March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Washington at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
