Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA hosts Washington on Saturday night in the first of two meetings between the two schools this year in men's basketball.

UCLA plays the second of three straight home games on Saturday night and will look to win its second straight game. 

How to Watch Washington at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Washington at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins took down Washington State on Thursday 76-56 to bounce back from a 67-64 loss to rival USC last Saturday.

The win was just the second in the last five games for the Bruins as they have hit their toughest stretch of the season.

The slump has dropped UCLA three games back of first-place Arizona in the Pac-12.

Saturday night, UCLA will look to keep pace with the Wildcats and take down a Washington team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Huskies will be playing their third straight game against a ranked opponent and the first two have not gone well.

They have dropped games to No. 4 Arizona and No. 17 USC and they are now just 8-6 in the Pac-12. 

Washington had risen up the conference standings, but the schedule has ramped up and it hasn't been able to keep up.

Saturday, the Huskies have another chance to show they can compete when they take on No. 13 UCLA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Washington at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy