UCLA hosts Washington on Saturday night in the first of two meetings between the two schools this year in men's basketball.

UCLA plays the second of three straight home games on Saturday night and will look to win its second straight game.

How to Watch Washington at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Washington at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins took down Washington State on Thursday 76-56 to bounce back from a 67-64 loss to rival USC last Saturday.

The win was just the second in the last five games for the Bruins as they have hit their toughest stretch of the season.

The slump has dropped UCLA three games back of first-place Arizona in the Pac-12.

Saturday night, UCLA will look to keep pace with the Wildcats and take down a Washington team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Huskies will be playing their third straight game against a ranked opponent and the first two have not gone well.

They have dropped games to No. 4 Arizona and No. 17 USC and they are now just 8-6 in the Pac-12.

Washington had risen up the conference standings, but the schedule has ramped up and it hasn't been able to keep up.

Saturday, the Huskies have another chance to show they can compete when they take on No. 13 UCLA.

Regional restrictions may apply.