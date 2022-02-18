Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC and Washington hook up Thursday for their only time this year as both teams look to climb the Pac-12 standings.

USC hosts Washington on Thursday coming off one of its biggest wins of the year. The Trojans took down rival UCLA 67-64 on Saturday for their second straight win.

How to Watch Washington at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

The Trojans have now won seven of their last nine games as they have moved into a second-place tie with Oregon in the Pac-12.

USC is once against playing great basketball after it had a bit of a stumble in the middle of January and on Thursday, it will look to avoid a letdown against a Washington team that is coming off a 92-68 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

That loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Huskies as they have climbed up to third place in the Pac-12 at 8-5.

Washington looked like an afterthought earlier this year, but it has been playing well over the last month.  

The Huskies will now need to prove it against the top teams in the conference as they will play UCLA after this game with USC. They will know just how good they are by the end of the weekend.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
