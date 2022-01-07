Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Utah both look to avoid losing their third straight game on Thursday night in Pac-12 action when the two programs meet.

Washington heads to Utah on Thursday night coming off a 91-75 loss to Arizona on Monday. The loss was the second straight for the Huskies but the first time they had played since Dec. 21.

How to Watch Washington at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Washington at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was also their fourth in the last five games and dropped their record to 5-6 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12.

Thursday night, the Huskies will look to snap that skid and get their first conference win against a Utah team that has also lost two straight.

The Utes are coming off back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Oregon. The losses dropped their record to just 8-6 and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

It has been a tough stretch for Utes, as they have been in a funk since starting the year 5-0. They have struggled against both good and bad teams lately and are looking to find a way to get back in the win column and find a shred of light.

Thursday, they hope that can come against a Washington team who is also struggling.

Both teams are desperate for a win and that should make for a great game in Utah.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Washington at Utah in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
