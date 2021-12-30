Rivals battle on Wednesday night when Washington travels to Washington State for a Pac-12 matchup.

Washington heads to rival Washington State on Wednesday night looking to get back on track after losing to Utah Valley last Tuesday dropped them to 5-5 on the year.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Washington at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The upset loss to the Wolverines was the Huskies' third in their last four games and was their fifth loss against mid-major competition.

They haven't played well this year but could turn things around with a win against their rival Washington State.

The Cougars come into the game after losing to Boise State last week. The loss to the Broncos was their third in their last four and dropped their record to 8-5.

It has been a tough stretch for Washington State, who started the year 6-1 and had thoughts of being able to compete for the top of the Pac-12 conference.

Wednesday night, they will look to get back on track and take down their rival and get their second conference win of the year.

Rivalry games are always great and these two are desperate for a win which should make it even better.

Regional restrictions may apply.