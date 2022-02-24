Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 rivals battle on Wednesday night when Washington heads to Washington State to take on the Cougars.

Washington plays the first of two straight games against rival Washington State on Wednesday night. The Huskies will travel to the Cougars first and then the two teams will play again at Washington on Saturday night.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Washington at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies come into the game on a three-game losing streak, but all three were against ranked opponents. They have lost to No. 4 Arizona, No. 17 USC and No. 13 UCLA.

It has been a tough stretch for Washington, which was beating up on the bottom of the conference, but has shown it isn't quite ready for the top teams.

Wednesday night, the Huskies will look to get back in the win column against a Washington State team that is coming off five straight losses.

The Cougars are like the Huskies in that they built up their conference record against the bottom teams in the Pac-12 but have struggled against the top teams.

Washington State has five straight losses and three of them have been against ranked opponents.

Both of these schools are fighting for seeding for the Pac-12 tournament, and these next two games should be great.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Washington at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17728525
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa

By Steve Benko
31 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy