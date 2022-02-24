How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

Pac-12 rivals battle on Wednesday night when Washington heads to Washington State to take on the Cougars.

Washington plays the first of two straight games against rival Washington State on Wednesday night. The Huskies will travel to the Cougars first and then the two teams will play again at Washington on Saturday night.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Washington at Washington State game on fuboTV:

The Huskies come into the game on a three-game losing streak, but all three were against ranked opponents. They have lost to No. 4 Arizona, No. 17 USC and No. 13 UCLA.

It has been a tough stretch for Washington, which was beating up on the bottom of the conference, but has shown it isn't quite ready for the top teams.

Wednesday night, the Huskies will look to get back in the win column against a Washington State team that is coming off five straight losses.

The Cougars are like the Huskies in that they built up their conference record against the bottom teams in the Pac-12 but have struggled against the top teams.

Washington State has five straight losses and three of them have been against ranked opponents.

Both of these schools are fighting for seeding for the Pac-12 tournament, and these next two games should be great.

