How to Watch Washington State at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State travels to Cal on Saturday afternoon looking to extend its four-game

Washington State continued its hot play on Thursday when the Cougars took down Stanford 66-60. It was their fourth straight win and their best stretch of basketball since winning five in a row to start the year.

How to Watch Washington State at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream the Washington State at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars are now a somewhat surprising 6-3 in the Pac-12 and 13-7 overall.

The win against the Cardinal earned them a season split as they lost to them back on January 13th.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get their fifth straight victory when they play a Cal team that has lost nine straight.

The Golden Bears have not been able to solve the Pac-12 puzzle this year as they have lost their last nine conference games and are now 2-10.

They have been struggling lately, but have played a bunch of close games including the 65-57 loss to Washington State.

Saturday they will look to finally get back in the win column as they try and avenge the earlier season loss to the Cougars.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

