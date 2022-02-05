How to Watch Washington State at Cal in Men's College Basketball

Washington State travels to Cal on Saturday afternoon looking to extend its four-game

Washington State continued its hot play on Thursday when the Cougars took down Stanford 66-60. It was their fourth straight win and their best stretch of basketball since winning five in a row to start the year.

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Cougars are now a somewhat surprising 6-3 in the Pac-12 and 13-7 overall.

The win against the Cardinal earned them a season split as they lost to them back on January 13th.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get their fifth straight victory when they play a Cal team that has lost nine straight.

The Golden Bears have not been able to solve the Pac-12 puzzle this year as they have lost their last nine conference games and are now 2-10.

They have been struggling lately, but have played a bunch of close games including the 65-57 loss to Washington State.

Saturday they will look to finally get back in the win column as they try and avenge the earlier season loss to the Cougars.

