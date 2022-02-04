Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State travels to Pac-12 rival Stanford on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game in men's college basketball.

Washington State begins a two-game road trip to the state of California when it takes on Stanford on Thursday night. The Cougars are looking to continue its best run in the Pac-12 this year as they have beat Cal, Utah and Colorado in three straight games.

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Washington State at Stanford game on fuboTV:

The winning streak has them 5-3 in the Pac-12 and suddenly once again looking like a team that can compete with the top teams.

Sunday's win against Colorado was their most impressive as they whipped a good Buffaloes team 70-43.

Thursday night, they will look to stay hot against a Stanford team that they lost to 62-57 back on Jan. 13.

The Cardinal was able to take down the Cougars earlier this year but have gone just 2-3 since. Two of those losses did come against top-10 Arizona and UCLA, but they struggled in both of those games.

Stanford has looked good at times this year as it has two wins against USC, but have also had its troubles being consistent.

Thursday, the Cardinal will look to get back in the win column as they try and slow down a red-hot Washington State team.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Washington State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
