How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals battle for the second straight game on Saturday night when Washington State travels to Washington.

Washington State took Round 1 against rival Washington on Wednesday. The Cougars held the Huskies scoreless over the last 2:31 of the game to pull away and get the 78-70 win.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington State at Washington game on fuboTV:

The win snapped a five-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 8-8 in the Pac-12.

It was a big win for Washington State and one they will try and do again, this time on the road on Saturday night.

The Huskies will look to get their revenge on their rival and, in turn, snap a four-game losing streak.

Washington had lost three in a row before Wednesday's game, but they were all against ranked opponents.

The Huskies have been playing well against the bottom of the Pac-12, but Wednesday, showed again that they aren't quite ready to play with the top half of the conference.

They finish the year with four straight road games starting on Saturday and they desperately need to come away with a few wins before the conference tournament starts.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Washington State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
