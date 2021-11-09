Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves guard Troymain Crosby (0) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (0-0) take on the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Alcorn State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Alcorn State

    • Last year, the Cougars scored 7.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Braves allowed (75.6).
    • The Braves put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
    • The Cougars made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points lower than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
    • The Braves shot 39.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.5% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Efe Abogidi grabbed an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.9 points per game last season.
    • Noah Williams knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Abogidi collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Alcorn State Players to Watch

    • Troymain Crosby scored 19.1 points and pulled down 5.4 boards per game last season.
    • Byron Joshua dispensed 1.9 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
    • David Pierce III made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Oddyst Walker and Anthony Fairley were defensive standouts last season, with Walker averaging 1.6 steals per game and Fairley collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Washington State Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    Alcorn State Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Portland

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

