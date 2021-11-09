Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) take on the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Alcorn State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Alcorn State
- Last year, the Cougars scored 7.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Braves allowed (75.6).
- The Braves put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points lower than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- The Braves shot 39.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.5% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Efe Abogidi grabbed an average of 7.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.9 points per game last season.
- Noah Williams knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Abogidi collected 1.3 blocks per contest.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Troymain Crosby scored 19.1 points and pulled down 5.4 boards per game last season.
- Byron Joshua dispensed 1.9 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
- David Pierce III made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Oddyst Walker and Anthony Fairley were defensive standouts last season, with Walker averaging 1.6 steals per game and Fairley collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
11/12/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
-
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
-
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/10/2021
Seattle U
-
Away
11/13/2021
Portland
-
Away
11/15/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/26/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Away
11/28/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
