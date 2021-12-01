How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State faces off against Arizona State in a Pac-12 conference rivalry on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Right now, Washington State and Arizona State are tied for No. 2 in the Pac-12 because there has only been one Pac-12 game thus far. With this game, one will move to the top of the conference and one will move to the bottom.

    Washington State is 5-1 on the year with its only loss coming in its most recent game against Eastern Washington. Outside of that five-point fluke, the Cougars have beaten Winthrop, Idaho, UCSB and Seattle.

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona

    Live stream the Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona State hasn't found the same success as the Cougars. The Sun Devils are just 2-5 this season and are currently on a four-game losing streak. Their only win in the last five games has come against North Florida. They've lost to San Diego State, Baylor, Syracuse and Loyola-Chicago.

    Noah Williams will be the featured player in this game on the Cougars' side. He is averaging 13.8 points per game with a team-leading 2.8 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils' biggest threat comes in the frontcourt with Kimani Lawrence, who averages 11.6 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game.

    Washington State has the better record, but the Sun Devils have played the stronger opponents. There really isn't any way to tell how these two teams will face up against each other. 

    Everything is up for grabs in Pac-12 college basketball.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
