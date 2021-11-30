Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Washington State
- The 68.9 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars score 13.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (71.1).
- The Sun Devils make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence posts a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 53.0% from the floor.
- Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 9.6 points.
- DJ Horne averages 11.9 points and 1.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alonzo Gaffney is posting 4.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Luther Muhammad averages 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in assists (2.5 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Noah Williams gets the Cougars 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi is putting up a team-best 5.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.0 points and 0.5 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Tyrell Roberts is putting up team highs in points (14.0 per game) and assists (1.0). And he is contributing 1.7 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Mouhamed Gueye gets the Cougars 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
