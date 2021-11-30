Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Washington State

The 68.9 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Cougars give up.

The Cougars score 13.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (71.1).

The Sun Devils make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Kimani Lawrence posts a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 53.0% from the floor.

Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 9.6 points.

DJ Horne averages 11.9 points and 1.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alonzo Gaffney is posting 4.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Luther Muhammad averages 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Washington State Players to Watch