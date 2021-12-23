Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) celebrates after a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Cougars won 82-56. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Washington State

    • The Cougars score 77.7 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.
    • The Broncos score 6.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars give up (63.8).
    • The Cougars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Broncos are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.3 points per game along with 2.8 assists.
    • Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
    • Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.9 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
    • Mladen Armus puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Boise State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Emmanuel Akot has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
    • Akot makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
    • Kigab (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boise State while Armus (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    W 94-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 77-74

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 64-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 82-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Tulsa

    W 63-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 74-48

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana Tech

    W 88-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Boise State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
