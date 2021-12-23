How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Washington State
- The Cougars score 77.7 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.
- The Broncos score 6.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars give up (63.8).
- The Cougars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Broncos are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.3 points per game along with 2.8 assists.
- Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
- Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.9 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Boise State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Emmanuel Akot has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- Akot makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
- Kigab (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boise State while Armus (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
USC
L 63-61
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
L 77-74
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
L 64-61
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
W 82-56
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/12/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/15/2022
Cal
-
Home
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Tulsa
W 63-58
Home
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
W 74-48
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 97-60
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/4/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/7/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
-
Away