The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Washington State

The Cougars score 77.7 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.

The Broncos score 6.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars give up (63.8).

The Cougars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Broncos are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.3 points per game along with 2.8 assists.

Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.

Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.9 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.

Mladen Armus puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Boise State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Emmanuel Akot has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

Akot makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.

Kigab (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boise State while Armus (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 USC L 63-61 Home 12/8/2021 Weber State W 94-60 Home 12/11/2021 South Dakota State L 77-74 Home 12/15/2021 New Mexico State L 64-61 Home 12/18/2021 Northern Colorado W 82-56 Home 12/22/2021 Boise State - Away 12/29/2021 Washington - Home 1/6/2022 Colorado - Away 1/8/2022 Utah - Away 1/12/2022 Stanford - Home 1/15/2022 Cal - Home

Boise State Schedule