No. 4 Washington State takes on the No. 2 BYU in the quarterfinals of the NIT tournament on Wednesday.

Washington State secured a No. 4 seed in the NIT tournament after a lackluster season. The Cougars took on the No. 5 seed Santa Clara in the first round. The game wasn't too close as the Cougars ended up winning 63-50 over the Broncos.

In the next round, the Cougars matched up with No. 1 Southern Methodist University. To the shock of everyone, they pretty much handled this game from the start. They went up 19 at the half and won 75-63.

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Washington State vs BYU Today:

Game Date: Mar. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

BYU found itself in the position for a No. 2 seed entering the NIT. The Cougars met the No. 7 Long Beach State in the first round. It was never really a game as the Cougars won handily 93-72.

The Cougars took the court against Northern Iowa, a No. 6 seed, in the second round. BYU went up by only five at the half, but the Cougars dominated the second half winning the game 90-71.

Our star watch today focuses on the guard play of Michael Flowers and Alex Barcello. Cougars' Flowers averages a team-high 14.2 points and 3.4 assists per game. The BYU's Barcello averages a team-high 17.0 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

