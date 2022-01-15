How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal
- The Cougars record 12.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).
- The Golden Bears average only 0.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (64.3).
- The Cougars are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.2 points per game along with three assists.
- Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
- Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly collects 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Joel Brown notches more assists than any other Cal player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points and pulls down four rebounds per game.
- Grant Anticevich is the most prolific from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Jordan Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
W 82-56
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
L 58-52
Away
1/6/2022
Colorado
L 83-78
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
W 77-61
Away
1/13/2022
Stanford
L 62-57
Home
1/15/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/22/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/26/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/30/2022
Colorado
-
Home
2/3/2022
Stanford
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-53
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona State
W 74-50
Home
1/6/2022
USC
L 77-63
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
L 60-52
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
L 64-55
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
USC
-
Away
2/1/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/3/2022
Washington
-
Home