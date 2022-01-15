How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

The Cougars record 12.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).

The Golden Bears average only 0.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (64.3).

The Cougars are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Washington State Players to Watch

The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.2 points per game along with three assists.

Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.

Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly collects 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Joel Brown notches more assists than any other Cal player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points and pulls down four rebounds per game.

Grant Anticevich is the most prolific from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

Jordan Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Northern Colorado W 82-56 Home 12/22/2021 Boise State L 58-52 Away 1/6/2022 Colorado L 83-78 Away 1/8/2022 Utah W 77-61 Away 1/13/2022 Stanford L 62-57 Home 1/15/2022 Cal - Home 1/20/2022 Oregon - Away 1/22/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/26/2022 Utah - Home 1/30/2022 Colorado - Home 2/3/2022 Stanford - Away

Cal Schedule