How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

  • The Cougars record 12.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Bears give up (62.6).
  • The Golden Bears average only 0.8 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (64.3).
  • The Cougars are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Washington State Players to Watch

  • The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.2 points per game along with three assists.
  • Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
  • Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Andre Kelly collects 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Joel Brown notches more assists than any other Cal player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points and pulls down four rebounds per game.
  • Grant Anticevich is the most prolific from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Jordan Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Northern Colorado

W 82-56

Home

12/22/2021

Boise State

L 58-52

Away

1/6/2022

Colorado

L 83-78

Away

1/8/2022

Utah

W 77-61

Away

1/13/2022

Stanford

L 62-57

Home

1/15/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/22/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

1/26/2022

Utah

-

Home

1/30/2022

Colorado

-

Home

2/3/2022

Stanford

-

Away

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Pacific (CA)

W 73-53

Home

1/2/2022

Arizona State

W 74-50

Home

1/6/2022

USC

L 77-63

Home

1/8/2022

UCLA

L 60-52

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

L 64-55

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/3/2022

Washington

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

California at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
