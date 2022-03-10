How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) face off the No. 10 seed California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM.
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal
- The Cougars put up 6.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Golden Bears give up (66.1).
- The Golden Bears' 63.1 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.3 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 14.2 points per game along with 3.4 assists.
- Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.
- Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd scores 14.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
- Grant Anticevich puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing.
- Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lars Thiemann with 0.5 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Washington
W 78-70
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
L 78-70
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
W 103-97
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 71-67
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
W 94-74
Home
3/9/2022
Cal
-
Home
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Colorado
L 70-62
Home
2/19/2022
Utah
L 60-58
Home
2/26/2022
Stanford
W 53-39
Home
3/3/2022
Arizona State
L 71-44
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona
L 89-61
Away
3/9/2022
Washington State
-
Away
