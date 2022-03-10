Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 94-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 94-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) face off the No. 10 seed California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

  • The Cougars put up 6.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Golden Bears give up (66.1).
  • The Golden Bears' 63.1 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.3 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 14.2 points per game along with 3.4 assists.
  • Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.
  • Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd scores 14.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
  • Grant Anticevich puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing.
  • Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lars Thiemann with 0.5 per game.

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Washington

W 78-70

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

L 78-70

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

W 103-97

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

W 71-67

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon

W 94-74

Home

3/9/2022

Cal

-

Home

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Colorado

L 70-62

Home

2/19/2022

Utah

L 60-58

Home

2/26/2022

Stanford

W 53-39

Home

3/3/2022

Arizona State

L 71-44

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona

L 89-61

Away

3/9/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey6 minutes ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy