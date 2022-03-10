Mar 5, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 94-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) face off the No. 10 seed California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Cal

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Cal

The Cougars put up 6.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Golden Bears give up (66.1).

The Golden Bears' 63.1 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.3 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 14.2 points per game along with 3.4 assists.

Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.5 points a contest.

Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd scores 14.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.

Grant Anticevich puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.8 points and 1.0 assist per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing.

Anticevich is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.

Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lars Thiemann with 0.5 per game.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Washington W 78-70 Home 2/26/2022 Washington L 78-70 Away 2/28/2022 Oregon State W 103-97 Away 3/3/2022 Oregon State W 71-67 Home 3/5/2022 Oregon W 94-74 Home 3/9/2022 Cal - Home

Cal Schedule