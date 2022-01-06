How to Watch Washington State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -1.5 132 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State

The Buffaloes average 7.7 more points per game (71.0) than the Cougars give up (63.3).

The Cougars average 10.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (65.2).

This season, the Buffaloes have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 13.3 points per contest and 8.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Evan Battey is posting 12.7 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Keeshawn Barthelemy puts up a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Eli Parquet is putting up 7.8 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Tristan da Silva is putting up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Washington State Players to Watch