How to Watch Washington State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-1.5
132 points
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State
- The Buffaloes average 7.7 more points per game (71.0) than the Cougars give up (63.3).
- The Cougars average 10.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (65.2).
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 13.3 points per contest and 8.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
- Evan Battey is posting 12.7 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy puts up a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eli Parquet is putting up 7.8 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Tristan da Silva is putting up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams gets the Cougars 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Cougars get 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Efe Abogidi.
- Mouhamed Gueye is putting up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 6.3 points and 0.3 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
- TJ Bamba is putting up 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
