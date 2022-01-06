Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State

Colorado vs Washington State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-1.5

132 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington State

  • The Buffaloes average 7.7 more points per game (71.0) than the Cougars give up (63.3).
  • The Cougars average 10.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (65.2).
  • This season, the Buffaloes have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 13.3 points per contest and 8.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
  • Evan Battey is posting 12.7 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy puts up a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Eli Parquet is putting up 7.8 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Tristan da Silva is putting up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Noah Williams gets the Cougars 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Cougars get 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Efe Abogidi.
  • Mouhamed Gueye is putting up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 6.3 points and 0.3 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
  • TJ Bamba is putting up 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Washington State at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

keegan-murray
SI Guide

Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray Face Off As Wisconsin Takes on Iowa

40 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy