The Washington State Cougars (5-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

Last year, the Cougars recorded just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Eagles gave up (70.4).

The Eagles' 78.3 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

The Eagles shot at a 46.8% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 2.8 assists.

Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrell Roberts, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Tanner Groves averaged 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.

Kim Aiken Jr. averaged 8.4 boards per game and Tyler Robertson dished out 3.0 assists per game.

Robertson made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Aiken averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Groves collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Alcorn State W 85-67 Home 11/12/2021 Seattle U W 79-61 Home 11/15/2021 UCSB W 73-65 Home 11/18/2021 Idaho W 109-61 Away 11/22/2021 Winthrop W 92-86 Home 11/27/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 12/1/2021 Arizona State - Away 12/4/2021 USC - Home 12/8/2021 Weber State - Home 12/11/2021 South Dakota State - Home 12/15/2021 New Mexico State - Home

