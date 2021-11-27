How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (5-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington
- Last year, the Cougars recorded just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Eagles gave up (70.4).
- The Eagles' 78.3 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot at a 46.8% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrell Roberts, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves averaged 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Kim Aiken Jr. averaged 8.4 boards per game and Tyler Robertson dished out 3.0 assists per game.
- Robertson made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Aiken averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Groves collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alcorn State
W 85-67
Home
11/12/2021
Seattle U
W 79-61
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
W 73-65
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
W 109-61
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
W 92-86
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Nevada
L 91-76
Away
11/12/2021
UC Davis
L 84-76
Away
11/15/2021
Walla Walla
W 111-71
Home
11/19/2021
CSU Northridge
W 67-64
Away
11/20/2021
Texas State
L 81-74
Home
11/27/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/2/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/4/2021
Omaha
-
Away
12/8/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Dakota
-
Away
12/15/2021
Multnomah
-
Home