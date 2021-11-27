Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (5-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

    • Last year, the Cougars recorded just 1.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Eagles gave up (70.4).
    • The Eagles' 78.3 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot at a 46.8% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrell Roberts, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves averaged 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.
    • Kim Aiken Jr. averaged 8.4 boards per game and Tyler Robertson dished out 3.0 assists per game.
    • Robertson made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Aiken averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Groves collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 85-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Seattle U

    W 79-61

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    W 73-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 109-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    W 92-86

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    Eastern Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Nevada

    L 91-76

    Away

    11/12/2021

    UC Davis

    L 84-76

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Walla Walla

    W 111-71

    Home

    11/19/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 67-64

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas State

    L 81-74

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Multnomah

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Eastern Washington at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

