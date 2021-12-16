Washington State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (8-2) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they take on the Washington State Cougars (7-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. New Mexico State
- The 78.9 points per game the Cougars score are 8.1 more points than the Aggies give up (70.8).
- The Aggies score an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 14.1 points and distributing 2.7 assists.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Teddy Allen collects 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jabari Rice dishes out more assists than any other New Mexico State player with 3.5 per game. He also averages 13.0 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Allen knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants (1.5 per game).
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
L 76-71
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
W 51-29
Away
12/4/2021
USC
L 63-61
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
L 77-74
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
-
Away
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
New Mexico Highlands
W 94-67
Home
11/30/2021
New Mexico
L 101-94
Home
12/3/2021
UTEP
W 72-69
Away
12/6/2021
New Mexico
W 78-76
Away
12/11/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 63-58
Away
12/15/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northern New Mexico
-
Home
12/20/2021
Texas-Permian Basin
-
Home
12/30/2021
Seattle U
-
Away
1/1/2022
Chicago State
-
Home
1/6/2022
Lamar
-
Away