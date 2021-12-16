Washington State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (8-2) will try to extend a four-game road win streak when they take on the Washington State Cougars (7-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. New Mexico State

The 78.9 points per game the Cougars score are 8.1 more points than the Aggies give up (70.8).

The Aggies score an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 14.1 points and distributing 2.7 assists.

Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Teddy Allen collects 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jabari Rice dishes out more assists than any other New Mexico State player with 3.5 per game. He also averages 13.0 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.

Allen knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants (1.5 per game).

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Eastern Washington L 76-71 Home 12/1/2021 Arizona State W 51-29 Away 12/4/2021 USC L 63-61 Home 12/8/2021 Weber State W 94-60 Home 12/11/2021 South Dakota State L 77-74 Home 12/15/2021 New Mexico State - Home 12/18/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/22/2021 Boise State - Home 12/29/2021 Washington - Home 1/6/2022 Colorado - Away 1/8/2022 Utah - Away

