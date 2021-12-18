Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the ball against New Mexico State Aggies forward Will McNair Jr. (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Aggies won 64-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) will visit the Washington State Cougars (7-4) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Northern Colorado

    • The Cougars average only 2.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Bears allow (75.2).
    • The Bears score 10.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Cougars give up (64.5).
    • The Cougars make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Bears have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.2 points and distributes 2.7 assists per game.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.
    • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Northern Colorado Players to Watch

    • Daylen Kountz racks up 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bears.
    • The Northern Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Kur Jockuch with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.3 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Matt Johnson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Dru Kuxhausen makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
    • Kountz (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Colorado while Jockuch (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    W 51-29

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    W 94-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 77-74

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 64-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    Northern Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Colorado State

    L 88-79

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Montana State

    W 77-75

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Montana

    W 78-75

    Home

    12/7/2021

    South Dakota

    W 74-69

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Arizona

    L 101-76

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northern New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Southern Utah

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Northern Colorado at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

