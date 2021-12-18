How to Watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) will visit the Washington State Cougars (7-4) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Northern Colorado
- The Cougars average only 2.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Bears allow (75.2).
- The Bears score 10.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Cougars give up (64.5).
- The Cougars make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Bears have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.2 points and distributes 2.7 assists per game.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Daylen Kountz racks up 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bears.
- The Northern Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Kur Jockuch with 9.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.3 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Matt Johnson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- Dru Kuxhausen makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
- Kountz (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Colorado while Jockuch (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Arizona State
W 51-29
Away
12/4/2021
USC
L 63-61
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
L 77-74
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
L 64-61
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/12/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Northern Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Colorado State
L 88-79
Away
12/2/2021
Montana State
W 77-75
Home
12/4/2021
Montana
W 78-75
Home
12/7/2021
South Dakota
W 74-69
Home
12/15/2021
Arizona
L 101-76
Away
12/18/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northern New Mexico
-
Home
1/1/2022
Southern Utah
-
Away
1/8/2022
Sacramento State
-
Home
1/10/2022
Portland State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Northern Arizona
-
Home