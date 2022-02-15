Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State heads to Oregon on Monday night in a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 20.

Washington State starts a three-game road trip on Monday night when it takes on Oregon, before heading to UCLA and USC later this week.

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Washington State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is the middle of a brutal stretch for the Cougars as they are coming off back-to-back home losses to No. 3 Arizona and Arizona State.

The consecutive losses snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped them back to 7-5 in the Pac-12 and 14-9 overall.

Monday they will try and get back on track against an Oregon team coming off a shocking upset loss to Cal on Saturday.

The Ducks came into the game with the Golden Bears on a four-game winning streak, but came out flat in the 14-point loss.

It was just Oregon's second loss in the last 12 games, as the Ducks have climbed back into the top of the Pac-12 standings and are firmly in the NCAA tournament field right now.

They may feel safe right now, but the Ducks cannot afford many more losses like the one on Saturday.

Monday they hope they can put that behind them and pick up a big win against a Washington State team that is reeling a bit.

