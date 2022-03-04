Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) and forward Efe Abogidi (0) celebrate after a play against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 71-67. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon

  • The 71.6 points per game the Cougars record are just 3.4 more points than the Ducks give up (68.2).
  • The Ducks average 7.1 more points per game (72.0) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (64.9).
  • The Cougars are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 14.4 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
  • Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
  • Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson's points (14.1 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
  • N'Faly Dante grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Richardson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

USC

L 62-60

Away

2/23/2022

Washington

W 78-70

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

L 78-70

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

W 103-97

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

W 71-67

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Arizona State

L 81-57

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona

L 84-81

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

W 68-63

Home

2/26/2022

USC

L 70-69

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

L 78-67

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Oregon at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
