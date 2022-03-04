How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon
- The 71.6 points per game the Cougars record are just 3.4 more points than the Ducks give up (68.2).
- The Ducks average 7.1 more points per game (72.0) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (64.9).
- The Cougars are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 14.4 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson's points (14.1 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
- N'Faly Dante grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Richardson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
USC
L 62-60
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
W 78-70
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
L 78-70
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
W 103-97
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 71-67
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Arizona State
L 81-57
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona
L 84-81
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
W 68-63
Home
2/26/2022
USC
L 70-69
Home
3/3/2022
Washington
L 78-67
Away
3/5/2022
Washington State
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)