How to Watch Washington State at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State heads to Oregon State on Monday night for the first of two straight games against the Beavers.

Oregon State welcomes Washington State to town on Monday night looking to finally get back in the win column. The Beavers have lost 14 straight games, but nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year on Thursday when it lost 94-91 to USC in double overtime.

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Washington State at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers played a lot of close games early in the season, but have struggled lately. However, the game against the Trojans showed that they still have a lot of fight left in them.

Oregon State will look to take that fight to Washington State and snap its long losing streak on Monday night.

The Cougars, though, will look to bounce back from a loss to rival Washington and send Oregon State home with yet another loss.

Washington State split a two-game series with Washington and have now lost six of seven. 

The slide has dropped the Cougars to 8-9 in the Pac-12 and 15-13 overall. They have shown flashes of being a good team, but have really struggled over the last three weeks.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Washington State at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
11;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
