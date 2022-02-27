Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) will try to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (15-13, 8-9 Pac-12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington State

The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are just 3.4 more points than the Cougars give up (63.8).

The Cougars' 70.5 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Beavers allow to opponents.

The Beavers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points lower than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Dashawn Davis averages a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Abdul Alatishe puts up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 9.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers at 13.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Roman Silva posts 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field.

Glenn Taylor Jr. puts up 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Washington State Players to Watch