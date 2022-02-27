Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) will try to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (15-13, 8-9 Pac-12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington State

  • The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are just 3.4 more points than the Cougars give up (63.8).
  • The Cougars' 70.5 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • The Beavers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points lower than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Dashawn Davis averages a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
  • Abdul Alatishe puts up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 9.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.
  • Jarod Lucas leads the Beavers at 13.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Roman Silva posts 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field.
  • Glenn Taylor Jr. puts up 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 0.5 assists.
  • The Cougars receive 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mouhamed Gueye.
  • Noah Williams gives the Cougars 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 33.8% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Washington State at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
