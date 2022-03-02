Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon State

  • The Cougars average 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers allow.
  • The Beavers put up just 3.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Cougars allow (64.9).
  • The Cougars make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • The Beavers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Washington State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.4 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
  • Washington State's best rebounder is Efe Abogidi, who averages 5.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
  • Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Noah Williams and Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.3 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.
  • Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.5 per game.
  • Lucas makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
  • Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

UCLA

L 76-56

Away

2/20/2022

USC

L 62-60

Away

2/23/2022

Washington

W 78-70

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

L 78-70

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

W 103-97

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Arizona

L 83-69

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona State

L 73-53

Away

2/24/2022

USC

L 94-91

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

L 94-55

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

L 103-97

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon State at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
