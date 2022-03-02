Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon State
- The Cougars average 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers put up just 3.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Cougars allow (64.9).
- The Cougars make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- The Beavers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 14.4 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Washington State's best rebounder is Efe Abogidi, who averages 5.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
- Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Noah Williams and Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.3 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.5 per game.
- Lucas makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
- Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
UCLA
L 76-56
Away
2/20/2022
USC
L 62-60
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
W 78-70
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
L 78-70
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
W 103-97
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Arizona
L 83-69
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona State
L 73-53
Away
2/24/2022
USC
L 94-91
Home
2/26/2022
UCLA
L 94-55
Home
2/28/2022
Washington State
L 103-97
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington
-
Away
