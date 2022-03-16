Washington State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (19-14) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (21-11) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Santa Clara
- The Cougars score 71.9 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.2 the Broncos give up.
- The Broncos score 12.7 more points per game (78.1) than the Cougars give up to opponents (65.4).
- The Cougars make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Broncos have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 14.0 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.8 points a contest.
- Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- The Broncos' Jalen Williams averages enough points (18.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Keshawn Justice is at the top of the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.3 assists per game.
- Justice is the most prolific from distance for the Broncos, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Santa Clara's leader in steals is Jalen Williams with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun with 1.2 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
W 103-97
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 71-67
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
W 94-74
Home
3/9/2022
Cal
W 66-59
Home
3/10/2022
UCLA
L 75-65
Away
3/15/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Gonzaga
L 81-69
Away
2/24/2022
Pepperdine
W 89-73
Away
2/26/2022
Portland
W 102-89
Home
3/6/2022
Portland
W 91-67
Home
3/7/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 75-72
Away
3/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
15
2022
First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
