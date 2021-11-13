Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) face the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Seattle U
- Last year, the Cougars recorded the same number of points per game that the Redhawks gave up (68.6).
- The Redhawks scored an average of 72.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Redhawks' opponents hit.
- The Redhawks shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
- Noah Williams hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Abogidi compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Darrion Trammell scored 20.5 points per game last season along with 5.3 assists.
- Emeka Udenyi grabbed 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
- Riley Grigsby knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Trammell and Kobe Williamson were defensive standouts last season, with Trammell averaging 2.0 steals per game and Williamson collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alcorn State
W 85-67
Home
11/12/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
-
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
-
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Alcorn State
W 69-66
Home
11/12/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/14/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
11/22/2021
UAPB
-
Home
11/27/2021
St. Thomas
-
Home
12/1/2021
McNeese
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Seattle at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)