Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (0-0) face the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Seattle U

    • Last year, the Cougars recorded the same number of points per game that the Redhawks gave up (68.6).
    • The Redhawks scored an average of 72.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Redhawks' opponents hit.
    • The Redhawks shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
    • Noah Williams hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Abogidi compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Seattle U Players to Watch

    • Darrion Trammell scored 20.5 points per game last season along with 5.3 assists.
    • Emeka Udenyi grabbed 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
    • Riley Grigsby knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Trammell and Kobe Williamson were defensive standouts last season, with Trammell averaging 2.0 steals per game and Williamson collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 85-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Seattle U Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 69-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    St. Thomas

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

