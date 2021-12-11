Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (7-2) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. South Dakota State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. South Dakota State
- The 79.4 points per game the Cougars record are just 2.2 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (77.2).
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 90.5 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 63.1 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 50.9% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 38.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.0 points and distributes 2.4 assists per game.
- Mouhamed Gueye is Washington State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.3 points per game.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Bamba leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman paces the Jackrabbits in both rebounds and assists with 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
- South Dakota State's Noah Freidel averages 19.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Freidel makes 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jackrabbits.
- South Dakota State's leader in steals is Charlie Easley with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is David Wingett with 0.6 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
W 92-86
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
L 76-71
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
W 51-29
Away
12/4/2021
USC
L 63-61
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Washington
L 87-76
Away
11/24/2021
George Mason
W 80-76
Home
11/30/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 99-90
Home
12/3/2021
Minnesota-Morris
W 112-47
Home
12/8/2021
Idaho
L 98-84
Away
12/11/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Missouri State
-
Away
12/20/2021
UMKC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
12/30/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
1/1/2022
North Dakota
-
Away