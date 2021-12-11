Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (7-2) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. South Dakota State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. South Dakota State

    • The 79.4 points per game the Cougars record are just 2.2 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (77.2).
    • The Jackrabbits put up an average of 90.5 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 63.1 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.
    • The Jackrabbits are shooting 50.9% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 38.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.0 points and distributes 2.4 assists per game.
    • Mouhamed Gueye is Washington State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.3 points per game.
    • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Bamba leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    South Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Baylor Scheierman paces the Jackrabbits in both rebounds and assists with 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
    • South Dakota State's Noah Freidel averages 19.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Freidel makes 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jackrabbits.
    • South Dakota State's leader in steals is Charlie Easley with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is David Wingett with 0.6 per game.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    W 92-86

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 76-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    W 51-29

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    W 94-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    South Dakota State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Washington

    L 87-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    George Mason

    W 80-76

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 99-90

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Minnesota-Morris

    W 112-47

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Idaho

    L 98-84

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    UMKC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    North Dakota

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    South Dakota State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

