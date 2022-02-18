Washington State travels to No. 13 UCLA on Thursday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Washington State will play the second of three straight road games on Thursday night at UCLA. The Cougars came up short in the first game as they lost 62-59 to Oregon on Monday.

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The loss to the Ducks was their third straight loss after they had won five straight. It has been a back and forth season that now has the Cougars just 7-6 in the Pac-12 and 14-10 overall.

Thursday, they will play UCLA for the first and only time this year as they look to pull off a big upset of the Bruins.

UCLA comes into the game losers of three of its last four. It is the first time all year that the Bruins have struggled and it has dropped them to 9-4 in the Pac-12.

Two of the losses were to No. 7 Arizona and No. 21 USC, but the other was a bad triple-overtime loss to Arizona State.

The Bruins are still a very good team, but they have picked the wrong time to go into a slide.

They have very winnable games coming up starting with the game against Washington State and they need to pick up these wins.

