Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State travels to No. 13 UCLA on Thursday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Washington State will play the second of three straight road games on Thursday night at UCLA. The Cougars came up short in the first game as they lost 62-59 to Oregon on Monday.

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Washington State at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Ducks was their third straight loss after they had won five straight. It has been a back and forth season that now has the Cougars just 7-6 in the Pac-12 and 14-10 overall.

Thursday, they will play UCLA for the first and only time this year as they look to pull off a big upset of the Bruins.

UCLA comes into the game losers of three of its last four. It is the first time all year that the Bruins have struggled and it has dropped them to 9-4 in the Pac-12.

Two of the losses were to No. 7 Arizona and No. 21 USC, but the other was a bad triple-overtime loss to Arizona State.

The Bruins are still a very good team, but they have picked the wrong time to go into a slide.

They have very winnable games coming up starting with the game against Washington State and they need to pick up these wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

just now
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

just now
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

just now
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

just now
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

just now
trinity-rodman
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. Czech Republic

just now
skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17691270
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Sharks

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17687480
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Clippers

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy