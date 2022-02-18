Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs Washington State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-9.5

129.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State

  • The Bruins score 11.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Cougars give up (62.5).
  • The Cougars score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang registers a team-best 17.8 points per contest. He is also totaling 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.0 points.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jules Bernard is averaging 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
  • Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 4.1 points.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he contributes 7.5 points and 0.5 assists.
  • Mouhamed Gueye gets the Cougars 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
  • The Cougars get 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Noah Williams.
  • Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 33.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

