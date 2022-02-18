Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -9.5 129.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State

The Bruins score 11.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Cougars give up (62.5).

The Cougars score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.

This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang registers a team-best 17.8 points per contest. He is also totaling 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.0 points.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Jules Bernard is averaging 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 4.1 points.

Washington State Players to Watch