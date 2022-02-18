Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-9.5
129.5 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington State
- The Bruins score 11.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Cougars give up (62.5).
- The Cougars score an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang registers a team-best 17.8 points per contest. He is also totaling 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.0 points.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Myles Johnson is tops on the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 4.1 points.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he contributes 7.5 points and 0.5 assists.
- Mouhamed Gueye gets the Cougars 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
- The Cougars get 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Noah Williams.
- Tyrell Roberts is putting up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 33.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
