Washington State vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

The Washington State Cougars (0-0) take on the UCSB Gauchos (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCSB

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. UCSB

Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were 5.8 more points than the Gauchos allowed (62.8).

The Gauchos scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

The Cougars made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

The Gauchos shot at a 48.2% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Bonton put up 14.9 points per game last season to go with 3.4 assists.

Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.

Noah Williams knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.

Williams averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Abogidi collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

UCSB Players to Watch

Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16.2 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.

Amadou Sow hauled in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game last season.

Ajare Sanni knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.

Devearl Ramsey and Miles Norris were defensive standouts last season, with Ramsey averaging 1.7 steals per game and Norris collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Alcorn State W 85-67 Home 11/12/2021 Seattle U W 79-61 Home 11/15/2021 UCSB - Home 11/18/2021 Idaho - Away 11/22/2021 Winthrop - Home 11/27/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 12/1/2021 Arizona State - Away 12/4/2021 USC - Home

UCSB Schedule