Washington State vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) take on the UCSB Gauchos (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. UCSB
- Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were 5.8 more points than the Gauchos allowed (62.8).
- The Gauchos scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- The Cougars made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- The Gauchos shot at a 48.2% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Bonton put up 14.9 points per game last season to go with 3.4 assists.
- Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 boards per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
- Noah Williams knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Abogidi collected 1.3 blocks per contest.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16.2 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
- Amadou Sow hauled in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game last season.
- Ajare Sanni knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Devearl Ramsey and Miles Norris were defensive standouts last season, with Ramsey averaging 1.7 steals per game and Norris collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alcorn State
W 85-67
Home
11/12/2021
Seattle U
W 79-61
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
-
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
-
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
San Francisco State
W 119-65
Home
11/15/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
11/24/2021
UAPB
-
Home
11/29/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
