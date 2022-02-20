How to Watch Washington State vs. USC

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington State Cougars look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to face No. 17 USC on Sunday.

The USC Trojans are building off a tremendous 2021 season where they made it all the way to the Elite 8. They have already won more than 20 games for the third consecutive season. They also got off to their best start at 22-4 since 1974, which has garnered them a No. 17 ranking heading into tonight's game against Washington State. 

How to Watch Washington State at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream Washington State at USC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans have won three in a row, most recently against Washington where they got a comfortable 79-69 win. The dominance really came in the first half where USC outscored the Huskies 42-25. They were led by Chevez Goodwin, who scored 16 of his season-high 24 points in the first half. The Trojans will be heavily favored in this game against the Cougars. 

Washington State has lost four games in a row, losing its last game by 20 points over huge rival UCLA. It won't be pushovers though, as the Cougars are 14-11 and looking to go above .500 in conference play with a win tonight. In their 11 losses, nine of them have been by five points or less. They are more than capable of hanging with USC and precedent says this game will be close.

