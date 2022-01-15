Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC is hoping to carry the momentum of beating top-ranked Arizona into their game against Washington State.

Even though Washington State has a better overall record, they trail USC in Pac-12 standings considering they are under .500.

The Cougars are hoping to even out their record in conference play when the Trojans come to town tonight.

How to Watch USC vs Washington State Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

This will be a tall task for Washington State as they have lost four of their last five games. The Cougars started the season winning eight of their first nine games, but have since faltered.

The Trojans will come into this game with a home record of 7-3, which will be challenging for a Washington State team that is just 3-3 on the road. 

While USC is coming off an upset win over top-ranked Arizona, Washington State is coming off a loss to the Wildcats. 

Despite the records, USC has a better scoring offense than Washington State, averaging nine more points per game.

The Cougars will need to shoot the ball very well to beat the Trojans, which will be a tough considering they are last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Washington State vs USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
10:00
PM/ET
