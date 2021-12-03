Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. USC
- The 80.0 points per game the Cougars score are 19.6 more points than the Trojans allow (60.4).
- The Trojans' 80.3 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
- The Trojans' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.0 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
- Tyrell Roberts makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Efe Abogidi, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis is the top scorer for the Trojans with 15.1 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- Isaiah Mobley has a stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game for USC to take the top rebound spot on the team. Drew Peterson holds the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Ellis is the top shooter from distance for the Trojans, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- USC's leader in steals is Mobley with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joshua Morgan with 1.6 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
UCSB
W 73-65
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
W 109-61
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
W 92-86
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
L 76-71
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
W 51-29
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Away
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
W 78-61
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
W 98-71
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 70-55
Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
W 58-43
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
W 93-73
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/21/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home