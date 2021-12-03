Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. USC

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. USC

    • The 80.0 points per game the Cougars score are 19.6 more points than the Trojans allow (60.4).
    • The Trojans' 80.3 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
    • The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
    • The Trojans' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.0 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
    • Tyrell Roberts makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Efe Abogidi, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Boogie Ellis is the top scorer for the Trojans with 15.1 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Isaiah Mobley has a stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game for USC to take the top rebound spot on the team. Drew Peterson holds the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per matchup.
    • Ellis is the top shooter from distance for the Trojans, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • USC's leader in steals is Mobley with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joshua Morgan with 1.6 per game.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    W 73-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 109-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    W 92-86

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 76-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    W 51-29

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    W 78-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    W 98-71

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 70-55

    Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    W 58-43

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    W 93-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    USC at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

