Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-7
132.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State
- The Trojans average 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley paces his squad in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson leads his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also averages 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Chevez Goodwin averages 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis is posting 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Agbonkpolo puts up 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi is putting up a team-best 5.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.2 points and 0.5 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Noah Williams gets the Cougars 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrell Roberts is posting 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 33.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
