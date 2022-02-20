Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Galen Center
  Arena: Galen Center

USC vs Washington State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-7

132.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State

  • The Trojans average 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley paces his squad in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Drew Peterson leads his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also averages 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Chevez Goodwin averages 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Boogie Ellis is posting 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Agbonkpolo puts up 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is putting up a team-best 5.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.2 points and 0.5 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Noah Williams gets the Cougars 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Tyrell Roberts is posting 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 33.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Washington State at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
