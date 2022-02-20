Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -7 132.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State

The Trojans average 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley paces his squad in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.4) per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Drew Peterson leads his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also averages 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Chevez Goodwin averages 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis is posting 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Agbonkpolo puts up 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Washington State Players to Watch