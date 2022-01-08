How to Watch Washington State at Utah in Men's College Basketball

Washington State and Utah both look to snap losing streaks on Saturday when they hook up in a Pac-12 battle

Washington State heads on the road Saturday afternoon to Utah looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Cougars lost to Boise State right before Christmas and then lost to Colorado on Thursday 83-78.

How to Watch Washington State at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington State at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Buffaloes dropped the Cougars to 1-2 in the Pac-12 and 8-6 overall.

Washington State has been in a funk since starting the year 6-1 and nearly upsetting USC. Since then, the Cougars have lost five of seven and are desperate for a win.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column against an Utah team that has lost three straight.

The Utes have been slumping lately as they have lost to Oregon State, Oregon and then Washington on Thursday in an upset.

Utah is now just 1-4 in the Pac-12 and badly needs to get out of this slide they have been on.

The Utes came into conference play looking to compete with the top teams, instead they have fallen to a bunch of teams who have been struggling so far this year.

Saturday they hope a home game can get them back in the win column against a Washington State who is also in need of a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.