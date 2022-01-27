Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Utah
- The Cougars score only 4.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Utes allow (69.5).
- The Utes score 6.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Cougars allow (63.9).
- This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Utes' opponents have hit.
- The Utes have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out three assists per game.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 10.2 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
- David Jenkins Jr. is reliable from distance and leads the Utes with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.5 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Boise State
L 58-52
Away
1/6/2022
Colorado
L 83-78
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
W 77-61
Away
1/13/2022
Stanford
L 62-57
Home
1/15/2022
Cal
W 65-57
Home
1/26/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/30/2022
Colorado
-
Home
2/3/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/5/2022
Cal
-
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona
-
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Washington State
L 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Arizona
L 82-64
Away
1/17/2022
Arizona State
L 64-62
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
L 63-58
Home
1/22/2022
USC
L 79-67
Home
1/26/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/12/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/17/2022
Stanford
-
Away