Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Utah

The Cougars score only 4.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Utes allow (69.5).

The Utes score 6.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Cougars allow (63.9).

This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Utes' opponents have hit.

The Utes have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out three assists per game.

Mouhamed Gueye leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Noah Williams is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 10.2 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).

David Jenkins Jr. is reliable from distance and leads the Utes with 2.1 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.5 per game.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Boise State L 58-52 Away 1/6/2022 Colorado L 83-78 Away 1/8/2022 Utah W 77-61 Away 1/13/2022 Stanford L 62-57 Home 1/15/2022 Cal W 65-57 Home 1/26/2022 Utah - Home 1/30/2022 Colorado - Home 2/3/2022 Stanford - Away 2/5/2022 Cal - Away 2/10/2022 Arizona - Home 2/12/2022 Arizona State - Home

Utah Schedule