Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington State
- The Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Cougars allow (63.3).
- The Cougars average 7.8 more points per game (75.7) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (67.9).
- This season, the Utes have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- The Cougars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson posts a team-best 12.4 points per game. He is also posting 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
- Rollie Worster is tops on the Utes at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 7.8 points.
- Marco Anthony is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6), and also averages 7.5 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Both Gach posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- David Jenkins Jr. averages 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams gives the Cougars 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 60.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Mouhamed Gueye tops the Cougars in rebounding (5.3 per game), and produces 6.3 points and 0.3 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- TJ Bamba gives the Cougars 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
