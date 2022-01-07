Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington State

The Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Cougars allow (63.3).

The Cougars average 7.8 more points per game (75.7) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (67.9).

This season, the Utes have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

The Cougars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson posts a team-best 12.4 points per game. He is also posting 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Rollie Worster is tops on the Utes at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 7.8 points.

Marco Anthony is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6), and also averages 7.5 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Both Gach posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

David Jenkins Jr. averages 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Washington State Players to Watch