Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 foes meet when the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington
- The 75.7 points per game the Cougars score are 10.8 more points than the Huskies allow (64.9).
- The Huskies put up only 0.1 more points per game (63.4) than the Cougars give up (63.3).
- The Cougars make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
- Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. collects 21.4 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nate Roberts' stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Jamal Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.2 per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Weber State
W 94-60
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
L 77-74
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
L 64-61
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
W 82-56
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
L 58-52
Away
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/12/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/15/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon
-
Away
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
12/29/2021
Washington State
-
Away
1/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home