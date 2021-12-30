Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Pac-12 foes meet when the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

    • The 75.7 points per game the Cougars score are 10.8 more points than the Huskies allow (64.9).
    • The Huskies put up only 0.1 more points per game (63.4) than the Cougars give up (63.3).
    • The Cougars make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
    • Washington State's best rebounder is Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
    • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Flowers, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi lead Washington State on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Abogidi in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Terrell Brown Jr. collects 21.4 points and tacks on 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Nate Roberts' stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jamal Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.2 per game.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    W 94-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 77-74

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 64-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 82-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    L 58-52

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    W 64-56

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 68-52

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Washington at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
