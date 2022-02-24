Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) bring a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12), losers of three straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

The Cougars record 70.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 70.0 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies score an average of 67.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 3.0 assists.

Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.

Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. collects 22.0 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.

Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jamal Bey (0.8 per game).

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Arizona L 72-60 Home 2/12/2022 Arizona State L 58-55 Home 2/14/2022 Oregon L 62-59 Away 2/17/2022 UCLA L 76-56 Away 2/20/2022 USC L 62-60 Away 2/23/2022 Washington - Home 2/26/2022 Washington - Away 2/28/2022 Oregon State - Away 3/3/2022 Oregon State - Home 3/5/2022 Oregon - Home

Washington Schedule