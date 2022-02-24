Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) bring a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12), losers of three straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

  • The Cougars record 70.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 70.0 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies score an average of 67.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 3.0 assists.
  • Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
  • Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. collects 22.0 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jamal Bey (0.8 per game).

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Arizona

L 72-60

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona State

L 58-55

Home

2/14/2022

Oregon

L 62-59

Away

2/17/2022

UCLA

L 76-56

Away

2/20/2022

USC

L 62-60

Away

2/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

L 87-69

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

W 87-64

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona

L 92-68

Home

2/17/2022

USC

L 79-69

Away

2/19/2022

UCLA

L 76-50

Away

2/23/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/28/2022

UCLA

-

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Washington at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
