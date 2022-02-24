Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) bring a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12), losers of three straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington
- The Cougars record 70.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 70.0 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies score an average of 67.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Michael Flowers leads the Cougars in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 3.0 assists.
- Efe Abogidi leads Washington State in rebounding, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
- Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. collects 22.0 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 4.8 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jamal Bey (0.8 per game).
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Arizona
L 72-60
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona State
L 58-55
Home
2/14/2022
Oregon
L 62-59
Away
2/17/2022
UCLA
L 76-56
Away
2/20/2022
USC
L 62-60
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Stanford
L 87-69
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
W 87-64
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona
L 92-68
Home
2/17/2022
USC
L 79-69
Away
2/19/2022
UCLA
L 76-50
Away
2/23/2022
Washington State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/28/2022
UCLA
-
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
