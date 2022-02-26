How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12) after losing three straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -3.5 135 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Washington State

The Cougars record only 0.2 more points per game (70.5) than the Huskies allow (70.3).

The Huskies' 67.3 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

The Huskies have shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Efe Abogidi is tops on the Cougars at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 7.4 points.

Noah Williams is posting 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Mouhamed Gueye is putting up 7.7 points, 0.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Tyrell Roberts averages 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 34.2% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

