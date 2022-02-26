Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) and guard Peyton Watson (23) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12) after losing three straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington State

-3.5

135 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Washington State

  • The Cougars record only 0.2 more points per game (70.5) than the Huskies allow (70.3).
  • The Huskies' 67.3 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is tops on the Cougars at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 7.4 points.
  • Noah Williams is posting 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Mouhamed Gueye is putting up 7.7 points, 0.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyrell Roberts averages 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 34.2% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • Jamal Bey gives the Huskies 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Huskies get 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
  • Nate Roberts leads the Huskies in rebounding (6.7 per game), and produces 4.8 points and 0.2 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Washington State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

